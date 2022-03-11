Koala Lifestyle

Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Spray Kit

$7.99 $6.95

Buy Now Review It

CAREFULLY CRAFTED IN NEW YORK: Produced in small batches with extreme care. Includes one pack of one 2 ounce spray bottle and one Japanese microfiber Koala lens cloth. JAPANESE MICROFIBER: Not all microfiber is created equal. Ultra-fine, densely woven, honeycomb pattern premium Japanese microfiber cloths. Lint free cleaning with unmatched performance. DESIGNED FOR PREMIUM MODERN LENSES: Anti-reflective, anti-glare, blue light, prescription, and reading lenses. Polarized, mirrored, designer sunglasses. VR and AR electronic smart glasses. Camera. LENS AND FAMILY SAFE: Absolutely ZERO alcohol, ammonia, streaks, scratches, VOC's, toxic chemicals, or fragrances. Made with the purest type II laboratory grade water. KOALA PROMISE: Join the Koala family. We are millions strong and growing. Enjoy the best lens cleaning experience or it's on us.