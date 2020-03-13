Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Knotted Soft Hobo Bag
$89.00
$62.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohls
Step out in style with this fashionable Elizabeth and James knotted soft hobo handbag.
Need a few alternatives?
Nails Inc.
Keep It Tonal
$22.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
H&M
Shopper
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Rothy's
The Essential Tote In Sage Green
C$373.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Squareneck Puff Sleeve Blouse
$44.00
$32.99
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Tie Neck Button Down Shirt
$44.00
$32.99
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Pull-on Wide Leg Pants
$50.00
$36.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
Elizabeth And James x Kohls
Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress
$60.00
$44.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Totes
Nails Inc.
Keep It Tonal
$22.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
H&M
Shopper
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Rothy's
The Essential Tote In Sage Green
C$373.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted