Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
No. 21
Knotted Satin Sandals
$600.00
$216.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
55DSL x Birkenstock
Monterey Sandal
$198.00
from
Diesel
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Ipanema with Starck
Philippe Starck Thing G
$38.00
from
Ipanema
BUY
DETAILS
La'Shaunae x Jeffrey Campbell
Mon-amour
$140.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from No. 21
DETAILS
No. 21
Single Breasted Floral Brocade Jacket
£790.00
£474.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Plaid Slides
$617.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Embellished Satin Pointed Heels
$630.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Botanical-print Duchess-satin Pencil Skirt
$380.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted