Ganni

Knotted Recycled-satin Flatform Slides

£275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Ganni’s Scandinavian sensibility is reflected through the contemporary silhouette of these black flatform slides. They’re crafted from recycled satin with knotted front straps and a leather footbed which is moulded to give a comfortable fit, then raised to a chunky foam midsole. Team them with relaxed separates to echo the label’s signature aesthetic.