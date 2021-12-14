Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Anthropologie
Knotted Mini Bag
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Knotted Mini Bag
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Turtleneck Cut-out Shrug Set
BUY
$91.00
$130.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Velvet Puffed-sleeve Jumpsuit
BUY
£190.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Knotted Mini Bag
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted