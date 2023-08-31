Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
$279.00
$167.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
Need a few alternatives?
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Minetta Bag
BUY
$276.50
$395.00
Shopbop
Kate Spade
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
BUY
$167.40
$279.00
Kate Spade
Staud
Kiss Bag Rosemary Patent
BUY
$245.00
$350.00
Staud
Room Shop
The Bowie Bag
BUY
$64.00
Room Shop
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Morgan Laptop Bag
BUY
$398.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Raffia Crochet Striped Crochet Medium Tote
BUY
$699.00
The Iconic
Kate Spade
Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$108.00
$299.00
Amazon
Kate Spade
Showdog Fringed 3d Dog Crossbody Bag
BUY
$859.00
Kate Spade Australia
More from Shoulder Bags
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Minetta Bag
BUY
$276.50
$395.00
Shopbop
Kate Spade
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
BUY
$167.40
$279.00
Kate Spade
Staud
Kiss Bag Rosemary Patent
BUY
$245.00
$350.00
Staud
Room Shop
The Bowie Bag
BUY
$64.00
Room Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted