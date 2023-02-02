Design Within Reach

An attraction to the unpredictable “I’ve always been attracted to strange and unique things,” says Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir as she explains how she developed her Knot Pillow (2011). “I try to create unusual designs, products that are unpredictable and that make people curious.” This piece started as an experiment with tubular knitting and ended with a knot pillow that's not like any other. Made in Lithuania. Playful take on throw pillows. Sculptural profile adds visual interest. Began with an experiment in tubular knitting. Family-Friendly Description: Washable material Brand Design House Stockholm General Dimensions 12" H 12" W 6" D Product Weight 1.4 lbs Box Dimensions 17.72" H 15.75" W 15.75" D Assembly Comes fully assembled Warranty DWR honors a one (1) year warranty on all products. Brand-specific warranties may extend to longer periods. Lifestyle Family friendly