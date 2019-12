Eloquii

Knot Front One Piece Swimsuit

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Built in wire cups Self tie back Fully lined Model is 5'10", size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex; Lining: 83% Nylon / 17% Spandex Care: Hand wash separately. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Line dry. Do not iron. Import Item# 1637386