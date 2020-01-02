Céline

Knot Extra-thin Bracelet

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At The RealReal

Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Gold finish 380 USD Open brass bangle with a knot in the center of the bracelet + Product details COLORS Gold Colour options COLORS Gold Silver SIZES SIZES choose Size options SIZES C1 C2 C3 Sizes guide Additionnal informations Returns and exchanges (WITHIN 14 DAYS) SHIPPING FIND IN STORE CONTACT US - new window Save and share Add to wishlist Checkout SHARE Preorder items cannot be purchased with in-stock products. However, you may place distinct orders at no additional cost. EMPTY YOUR CART ADD TO BAG - select a size QUANTITY LIMIT REACHED GET NOTIFIED