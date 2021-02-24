THEE

Knot Ball Lumbar Pillow

$32.99

Material: Acrylic fibres, cotton, soft and comfortable Diameter: 25-30cm/9.8"-11.8" Package including: 1 x knot pillow Not only can be used as back cushion, sleeping pillow, bed/sofa decoration, but also as a pet toy for your cat or dog These products are handmade and individually stuffed, please allow for slight variances due to the nature of their making Description: Material: Acrylic fibres, cotton, soft and comfortable Diameter: 25-30cm/9.8"-11.8" Can be used as back cushion, sleeping pillow, bedding decoration These products are handmade and individually stuffed, please allow for slight variances due to the nature of their making Package including: 1 x knot pillow Note: Colors might look slightly different due to camera quality and monitor settings. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement