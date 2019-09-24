Search
Products fromShopClothingActivewear
Universal Standard

Knockout Bike Shorts

$45.00
At Universal Standard
A long-length biker short made from sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric engineered by US from the thread up. A soft handfeel creates a next-to-naked sensation as you move. Perfect for any activity including running, yoga, hiking, and, well, biking.
Featured in 1 story
Are You Wearing The Right Shorts To Lift Weights?
by Cory Stieg