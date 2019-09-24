This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your pops is tops. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift he’ll read again and again. Make it as tender, silly, or groveling as you choose! Personalized gifts please dads of all stripes. Go beyond the tie for birthday presents for dad. Hardcover with removable clear plastic jacket- 4.5 × 3.25 inches- 112 pages. Knock Knock is an independent maker of clever gifts, books, and whatever else we can think up. Our mission is to bring humor, creativity, and smarts to everyday life. Say something more with #knockknockstuff.