Knobby Mini Beach Sea Stars, Set Of 6

Natural set of real sea star starfish, same ones you would find laying around the beach or underwater oceans. Perfect decorations for weddings, birthdays, beach party favors, home decor, and other nautical themed events. Add some marine life to your arts & crafts projects. No need to walk the sandy beaches and shorelines to pick up some sea stars for your island party invitations. Add some to your costume for a perfect underwater mermaid outfit! Use the starfish decorations for name tags, favor boxes, gift tags, and cellophane wrapped gifts that have a summer vibe. They make a beautiful arrangment table scatter pieces at a hawaiian wedding. They will bring together that ocean breeze tropical decor feel unlike any other. Comes in a pack of 6 highly detailed real star fish. These knobby figures come with a slight sea aroma scent that give a naturally authentic beach feel. Miniature sized and natural white color. Please note that actual color and size may vary, measurements range from 3.5" to 4" inches. Mini starfish are small items that pose potential choking hazards to small children. They are not toys.