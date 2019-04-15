Elevate your polishing experience with this water-based, personal lubricant infused with premium hypoallergenic CBD extracted from American grown industrial hemp. It won’t make you larger, thicker, or more charming – but you won’t care. Use a drop or a handful to achieve optimal elevated lubrication and polish away! Available in 2.5oz (40mg) and 6oz (100mg).
Ingredients: Water, Propanediol, PEG-8, Polyquaternium-7, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Diazolidinyl Urea, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Hypoallergenic CBD Isolate
*Does not contain spermicide – Safe for use with latex and silicone*