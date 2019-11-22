Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Knitted Turtleneck Wool Blend Dress
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Luxurious cotton wool blend turtleneck dress with a slouchy silhouette and front side slit.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Leopard Midi Dress
$148.00
$91.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Madewell
Apiece Apart™ Plaid Valentijn Dress
$375.00
$240.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
$29.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Quilted Velour Mini Skirt
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Bead Embellished Bustier
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Sheer Fitted Smocked Top
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Printed Satin Maxi Dress
$375.00
$187.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Perou Striped Knitted Maxi Dress
$590.00
$354.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Eloquii
Cardigan Sweater Dress
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Madewell
Colorblock Midi Sweater Dress In Coziest Yarn
$118.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted