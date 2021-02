Mango

Knitted Gilet With Buttons

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Knitted fabric. Straight design. Cropped design. Rounded neck. Sleeveless. Button fastening on the front section. Tortoiseshell effect buttons. Back length 17.32 in. Women Cardigans and sweaters Gilets Material and washing instructions Composition: 55% acrylic,15% polyester,15% wool,15% polyamide