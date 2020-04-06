Bonaweite

Knitted Frog Cap

$12.99

♥♥Material: Made of wool yarn, cute and warm for pet in fall and winter. ♥♥Two size: S fit for Cats Head Girth 8.66" - 9.44", M fit for Dogs Head Girth 12.59" - 13.77" ♥♥Frog design with delicate handmade workmanship, lovely and unique for pet, anti lose when take outdoor activities ♥♥Handmade knitted frog pet hat, super soft and warm for pet to wear, make your pet look more cute and protect it from cold weather. ♥♥Great costume hat for daily wear, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, Carnival, cosplay party, family party, photography, best gift for your beloved pet. ♥♥Bonaweite is run by high quality, competitive price and great service. We own different kinds of bags and clothes, like pencil bags, drawstring bags, coin purse, dress and pet products and so on and so forth. Having our own production line, we are committed to improve various products improvement proposals to make it infulential, innovative and progressive ♥♥About Bonaweite Pet Hat, Dog Cat Handmade Knitted Woolen Yarn Frog Cap, Grooming Accessories Apparels for Puppy Teddy Cartoon : -- Soft Woolen Yarn, Warm For Your Pet In Winter And Fall -- Handmade Workmanship, Cute Frog Design, Great For Cute Grooming -- Warm And Soft For Pet To Wear, Help your Pet Aviod Cold, Keep Him/Her Healthy -- Super Cute Wear To Make Your Pet Look More Lovely And Unique From Crowd -- Great Costume Hat For Parties, Photography, Cold Weather Outdoor Activities -- Best Gift For Pet's Birthday, Easy To Put On And Off, Your Cute Guy Will Love It -- Easy To Wash, Cold Water, Machine and Hand Wash ♥After-Sales Service♥-- If you have any questions with the backpack, please feel free to reach us and we will assist you as quickly as we can. We are committed to providing you with the best value possible and make you a joyful shopping experience