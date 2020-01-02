Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Zara
Knit Vest
$25.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
CAMEL - 5536/001 High collar vest with open sides. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Wool Alpaca Blend Colorblock Cardigan
$125.00
from
COS
BUY
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Smartwool
Spruce Creek Sweater
$160.00
$159.95
from
Backcountry
BUY
Madewell
Mercer Turtleneck Sweater In Coziest Yarn
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Minimalist Mini Crossbody Bag
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Soft Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Ruffled Mini Dress
$45.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Leather Square Toe Heels
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sweaters
COS
Wool Alpaca Blend Colorblock Cardigan
$125.00
from
COS
BUY
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Smartwool
Spruce Creek Sweater
$160.00
$159.95
from
Backcountry
BUY
Madewell
Mercer Turtleneck Sweater In Coziest Yarn
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted