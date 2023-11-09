Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Skims
Knit Off The Shoulder Dress
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Petites Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Topshop
Petite Disco Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Sir The Label
Noemi Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$360.00
Sir The Label
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Metallic Diamante Top And Mini Skirt
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
More from Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Robe
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Ruched Pant
BUY
$62.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Rib Thermal Leggings
BUY
$54.00
Nordstrom
Skims
Long Sleeve Turtleneck
BUY
$56.00
Skims
More from Dresses
Reformation
Petites Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Topshop
Petite Disco Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Sir The Label
Noemi Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$360.00
Sir The Label
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Metallic Diamante Top And Mini Skirt
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted