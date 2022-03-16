Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Lush
Knit Maxi Dress
$29.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
An intricate geo print patterns this comfy-cute knit maxi dress designed with a blouson bodice and adjustable straps.
More from Lush
Lush
Salty Body Spray
BUY
£30.00
Lush
Lush
Rosy Cheeks
BUY
$13.95
Lush
Lush
Buffy
BUY
$13.95
Lush
Lush
Cup O´ Coffee
BUY
$13.95
Lush
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted