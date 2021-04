Oak + Fort

Ease into Spring with this short sleeve midi dress cut from a ribbed cotton rayon blend in a relaxed fit. It's detailed with waist ties to highlight the A-line skirt - wear yours with tote bag and heeled sandals. Model is 5'8.5" and is wearing a size S. | Measurements: 31.5" bust, 24" waist and 34.5" hips.