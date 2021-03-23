H&M

Knit Collared Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Relaxed-fit, knee-length dress in a soft, fine knit with wool content. Collar, button placket, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Slit at one side of hem. Polyester content is recycled. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Polyester 65%, Acrylic 15%, Polyamide 15%, Wool 5% Art. No. 0938107002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large