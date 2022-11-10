Hush Puppies

Knit Beanie

$14.95

Cozy, colorful, and bonfire-ready. Our fan-favorite Unisex Knit Beanie is the perfect layer, whether you're heading to pick out fall pumpkins or just don't feel like doing your hair for your next Zoom call. Now available in a new range of fall colors and prints to compliment your fall layers. Warm enough for the cooler weather, breathable enough for game night (AKA Wine Night) with your friends. And, of course, our loveable pup on the pull tab lets everyone know who you're really here for - the dogs. • Made with 100% soft acrylic yarn for added warmth • Super cozy and soft feel • Watch cap style allows for cuff or transition to slouch • Woven Hush Puppies label • Hand wash separately in cold water