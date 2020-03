Potluck

Knife Set, 3-piece

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Potluck

The only three knives that you need: a chef’s knife, a bread knife, and a paring knife. Each knife is lightweight, well-balanced and the perfect length for its task. Hand-honed, high-carbon steel blades sharpen easily and hold their edges for a long time. Extremely resistant to rust and stains. Slip-resistant polypropylene handles. They’ll get the job done and are easy to care for.