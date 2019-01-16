Balenciaga
Knife Mules
The Knife silhouette is one of Demna Gvasalia's most coveted designs for Balenciaga. Refreshed as a backless mule for the new season, this turquoise-green satin iteration is crafted in Italy with the signature extreme point toe a feature inspired by fetish footwear and shaped with a coordinating vamp. Note how the skinny bow balances out the striking proportions. Match the vibrant hue to a pair of the house's tartan trousers for after-hours socialising.