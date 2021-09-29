H&M

Knee-length Down Jacket

$99.00

Conscious Premium SelectionNew Arrival Relaxed-fit, knee-length jacket in nylon with 80% down and 20% feather fill. Hood, stand-up collar with chin guard, and a practical two-way zipper at front for easy access. Long raglan sleeves with adjustable hook-loop tab at cuffs. Discreet side pockets and a concealed, elasticized drawstring at hem. Lined. Size The model is 178cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Lining: Polyamide 100% Padding: Down 80%, Feather 20% Shell: Polyamide 100% Art. No. 0972324001