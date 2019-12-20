In'voland

Knee Length Cotton Knit Robe

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

35% polyester MATERIAL - 60% Cotton,35% Polyester,5% Spandex,Ultra-soft modal robes,Very comfortbale, breathable, lightweight and stretchy UlTRA-SOFT - This Ultra-soft modal robes adopt skin-friendly cotton to design, very comfortbale, breathable, lightweight and stretches to hug your silhouette with utmost comfort so that you're able to focus on your sleep time with feeling comforty. FOR DAILY LIFE - The Lightweight Sleepwear let you enjoy your leisure time, You can wear it in for vacation, spa, hospital deliver and gym study .Perfect for your morning routine, relaxed evening plans and shower party ect. This lounge robe can take you into a wonderful dream and let you enjoy your leisure time. Nice for everyday! HIGH QUALITY - With superior stitching, perfectly-lined hems and fabric that washes well， we pride ourselves in making premium quality fashion wear at affordable prices.And We focus on plus size clothing and offer superior service, return or refund available if there are any problems with the item. MODEL SIZE - Wearing a size XL. Height （5'7"）171cm, Bust 40.6" (103 cm), Waist 30”(76 cm), Hip 45.3”(115 cm) Please refer to our size chart before ordering.