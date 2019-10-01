Arket

Knee-high Slouch Leather Boots

£235.00

Made in Italy from premium leather that has undergone a metal-free tanning process, these boots are a durable and elegant style that will age beautifully over time. Styled with a high heel made of stacked leather, a pointy toe cap, and a high shaft made from soft and supple leather that creates a beautiful slouchy effect when worn. Heel height 90 mm Lining, insock and outsole of leather Metal-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of metal salts