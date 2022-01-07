Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Pull & Bear
Knee High Heeled Boots
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Pull & Bear
Knee High Heeled Boots
Need a few alternatives?
TINSTREE
Lug Sole Platform Boots
BUY
$51.69
Amazon
Canyon Trails
Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
$44.99
Amazon
Khaite
Davis Leather Knee Boots
BUY
£1020.00
Net-A-Porter
Steve Madden
Dakota Brown
BUY
£62.00
£83.00
Steve Madden
More from Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Short Strappy Dress With Cut-out Detail
BUY
£19.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
High Waist Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
£27.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Flat Sandals With Quilted Straps
BUY
£25.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Flat Hook-and-loop Strap Sandals
BUY
£25.99
Pull & Bear
More from Boots
TINSTREE
Lug Sole Platform Boots
BUY
$51.69
Amazon
Canyon Trails
Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
$44.99
Amazon
Khaite
Davis Leather Knee Boots
BUY
£1020.00
Net-A-Porter
Steve Madden
Dakota Brown
BUY
£62.00
£83.00
Steve Madden
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted