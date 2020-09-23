Trent Austin Design

Fusing rustic details, industrial inspiration, and a modern silhouette, this eye-catching desk makes the perfect foundation for a chic (and productive!) workspace. Showcasing an ash veneer top and shelves, a black metal frame, and a simple open silhouette, this design is brimming with loft-worthy appeal. It also features two shelves for a convenient place to tuck away supplies and files. Try setting this elegant desk at the center of your home study, then lean into the industrial aesthetic by topping it with a black antiqued lamp, a bouquet of dried lavender, and a steel table clock for a look that is comfortable and on-trend. If you want to take the look even further, flank this desk with two metal etageres, a worn brown leather armchair, and a large vintage world map. Prefer working in your master suite? Place this desk in your bedroom instead of a touch of sleek style.