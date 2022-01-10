WellBefore

Kn95 Individually Wrapped

$1.49

Buy Now Review It

At WellBefore

KN95 Standard Face Mask – Individually Wrapped The HIGHEST QUALITY, BEST RATED KN95 MASK in the world with over 4000+ positive reviews! FFP2 Certified 5 Quality Layers of Protection Manufacturer Documents Available Upon Request It's no wonder that our KN95 mask is one of the highest rated masks in the market. Our KN95 mask has 5 strong layers of protection including 2 premium quality melt blown layers. The elastic straps have been reinforced with a strong heat press for a very strong hold, not like those other masks that snap when you try to put them on. Our KN95 mask has a smooth texture ensuring a comfortable, all day long fit for first responders. It also comes with a flexible nose pin for a tighter fit during high density situations. Our Disposable KN95 comes with layers of non-woven fabric. They contain breathable properties, are skin-friendly and soft. This product can be used in various settings and works against air pollutants, pollen, allergies and dust particles. They all have an elastic band that loops around each ear to stay fit in place. Package: Each mask is individually wrapped keeping the mask clean and safe in backpacks and transit. This product is folding. For those who skew towards a smaller sized face, we encourage you to check out our KN95 masks for Petite Faces. We have nothing to hide, reach out to us and we'll send you all the paperwork you require to prove that our masks are legitimate and of highest quality. These face masks are not N95 masks, nor are they recommended for the following uses: in a surgical setting or where significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids may be expected; in a clinical setting where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high; or in the presence of a high intensity heat source or flammable gas. This product should not be used by anyone suffering from breathing difficulties or other medical conditions.