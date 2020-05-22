Klorane

Klorane Sun Lightening Spray With Chamomile And Honey – 4.22 Fl. Oz.

$18.00

Catering specifically for blonde to light brown hair, KLORANE's Sun Lightening Spray gradually lightens and brightens locks without bleaching agents. Harnessing the powers of Chamomile Extract, obtained from the petals of Egyptian-grown flowers, restores shine and radiance, whilst nourishing Honey leaves hair soft, glossy and replenished. Ideal for damp or dry hair, the lightweight, non-greasy spray can be used to revive blonde tones, to create a dip dye effect, or to infuse sunny highlights into lack-lustre locks. Sulfate, paraben, silicone, hydrogen peroxide, ammonia and sodium chloride free.