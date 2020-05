&klevering

&klevering Passion Fruit Bowl

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Designed by the Dutch brand &klevering, this easily-placed bowl with a passion fruit motif adds a cheerful touch to your table setting. Ideal for serving snacks, dips, and side dishes. Dishwasher safe Not suitable for the microwave Measurements 19 cm x 17 cm x 5 cm