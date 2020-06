Tula

Kleinia Stapeliiformis ‘pickle Plant’

Kleinia stapeliiformis is a unique succulent prized for it's attractive surface pattern. It is commonly referred to as the Pickle plant due to its pattern and shape that resemble a pickle. With more sun, the Kleinia will 'blush' and flower large red, pom-pom like flowers.