Ugg

Klea Ugg Boots

$220.00 $153.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

Crafted with soft sheepskin, the Klea Ugg boot is pretreated against water and stains and features our lightweight sole for extra cushioning, durability, and traction. Updated with buckles, this cozy favorite pairs well with everything in your wardrobe – from denim to dresses.