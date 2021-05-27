Ost London

Klaudia Gingham Trousers

£45.00

At Ost London

Our Lilac printet Gingham Trousers is named after @klaudiacloud. They have the same fit as our Inga trousers. Simple yet chic, classic but more trendy than ever, gingham check is a must for the summer. Like these trousers. They have straight lines, with an pull on with an elasticated waist and side pockets. To be flaunted without hesitation, easy to wear with a plain T-shirt or as a set with our Nikoline Picnic Dress. Size xs/8-Xl/16 If you’re in doubt of what size to choose, we recommend sizing up because they are meant to have a loose fit. The measurements is in cm. Made in England 35% Cotton 65% Polyseter Foto: @lindsey_isla and @violet.beverley