Double Trouble is a red chestnut.Twinning is a rosy terracotta.Soul Sister is brick red.Main Bae is a bronzed copper.1 Velvet Liquid Lipstick(0.11 oz./ 3.0 g)2 Matte Liquid Lipsticks(0.11 oz./ 3.25 g)1 Gloss(0.11 oz./ 3.00 g)KKW X KYLIE by Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner is back for round two. Kim and Kylie's second collaboration is here.Matte Liquid LipstickSoul Sister and Double Trouble Matte Liquid Lipsticks have high intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long-wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out.GlossMain Bae is a soft, shimmering gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly leaving behind a luminous and voluminous effect. A blend of vitamin E and highly emollient ingredients provide hydration and moisturize the lips, while natural lip enhancers provide volume. The gloss has an even and saturated application that delivers a long lasting brilliantly glossy end look.Velvet Liquid LipstickTwinning Velvet Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for a full coverage lip. This long wearing, ultra-pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a creamy matte look that does not dry down.