KKW Fragrance

Kkw X Kris

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At KKW Fragrance

The first fragrance collaboration between Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner celebrating the unconditional love between a mother and daughter Scent: Woody, white floral Opening with a playful wink, the freshness of Freesia and the lustrous personality of Tagete mingle with a splashy Aperol spritz accord providing an effervescent feel to a tender floral heart Like the power of unconditional love, a timeless, full-bodied, white floral bouquet connects with nuances of creamy white gardenia and rich night-blooming tuberose capturing the essence of a pure yet magnetic bond In the back, creamy cashmere woods and glistening golden amber hug the skin for an unforgettable and everlasting impression Opening: Splashy Aperol Spritz Accord, Tagete Madagascar, Ivory Freesia Heart: Lily of the Valley Bells, Lavish Jasmine Grandiflorum, Night Blooming Tuberose, Captivating Gardenia Blossoms Finish: Creamy Cashmere Woods, Glistening Golden Amber, Alluring Vetiver