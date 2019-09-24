Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
KKW
Kkw Body
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KKW Fragrance
A NARCOTIC ELIXIR THAT OFFERS AN OPENING OF BRIGHT... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
What To Buy From The Kardashian Labor Day Sale
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from KKW
DETAILS
KKW
Skin Perfecting Body Foundation
$45.00
from
KKW Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
KKW
Skin Perfecting Body Foundation
$6.21
from
KKW Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
KKW
Powder Contour & Highlight Palettes
$44.00
from
KKW Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
KKW
Ultralight Beam Duos - Rose Gold
$32.00
from
KKW Beauty
BUY
More from Fragrance
DETAILS
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted