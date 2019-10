KKW

Kkw Beauty Nude Crème Lipstick

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.The KKW BEAUTY Nude Crème Lipstick shades contrast beautifully against the liners adding dimension and shape to the lips. Created with lip quenching oils and extracts, the formula is creamy and luxurious allowing for a smooth glide upon application, hugging the lips for the most comfortable wear.