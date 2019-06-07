Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
promoted
Kate Spade New York
Kiyanna Sonnenbrille
€130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At kate spade new york
Kiyanna Sonnenbrille
More from Kate Spade New York
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Cat In The Garden Comforter & Sham Set
$119.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Monogrammed Notepads
$12.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted