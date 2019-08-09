Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Henriette Von Grünberg
Kiwi Silk Alice Band
€69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Henriette Von Grünberg
The Headbands are estimated to take shipping according to where you are 2-5 days. As each Headband is made to order, please note that this piece is non-refundable.
Featured in 1 story
R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Seegang Berlin
Eucalyptus Hair Wreath
$28.98
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Accessorize
Large Simple Alice Hair Band
£3.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Marigold Satin Headband
$48.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
DETAILS
Caravan
Faux Pearl Spring Headband
$7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted