Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Henriette Von Grünberg

Kiwi Silk Alice Band

€69.00
At Henriette Von Grünberg
The Headbands are estimated to take shipping according to where you are 2-5 days. As each Headband is made to order, please note that this piece is non-refundable.
Featured in 1 story
R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide
by Eliza Huber