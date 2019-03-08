Designed for beginner and advanced Kegel exercises, the Kitty Playballs Set features four weighted balls so you can easily adjust them to fit your experience level. Beginners can start with the light-weight balls weighing just 15 grams and slowly move up to heavier balls as they gain experience. More advanced users can jump straight to the heavier balls with a maximum of 90 grams for an intense workout.
The ben wa balls slip easily inside your vagina, naturally exercising and strengthening your pelvic floor as you hold them in place. Simply clench your vagina around the balls, hold for a few seconds, and then release for even faster results. Strengthening your Kegel muscles leads to more intense stimulation, stronger Os and enhanced control.