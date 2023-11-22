Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Too Faced
Kitty Likes To Scratch Mini Eyeshadow Palette
$29.00
$14.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Too Faced
Kitty Likes To Scratch Mini Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$14.50
$29.00
Nordstrom Rack
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Lightwork V I Am Palette
BUY
£137.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
The Future Is Yours 8 Pan Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Urban Decay
24/7 Moondust Shadow
BUY
£20.00
Urban Decay
More from Too Faced
Too Faced
Pinker Times Ahead Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$19.50
$39.00
Sephora
Too Faced
Moon Crush Highlighter
BUY
$36.00
Too Faced
Too Faced
Too Femme Heart Core Lipstick
BUY
$26.00
Too Faced
Too Faced
Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-use Concealer
BUY
$35.00
Too Faced
More from Makeup
Jane Iredale
Just Kissed Lip And Cheek Stain
BUY
$25.60
$32.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Smooth Affair Mattifying Face Primer
BUY
$41.60
$52.00
Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Purepressed Base Mineral Foundation
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
Jane Iredale
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick
BUY
$29.97
$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted