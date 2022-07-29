Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Kitsch
Bobby Pin Set
$4.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
The Kitsch Brown Bobby Pin Set is an everyday must have for securely holding hair in place during styling or to perfectly complete your coiffure.
More from Kitsch
Kitsch
Gold Claw Clip
BUY
$7.99
Walmart
Kitsch
Refillable Travel Pouch Set
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
Kitsch
Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask
BUY
$16.00
Amazon
Kitsch
Organic Cotton Knit Scrunchies 5pc - Cream
BUY
$10.00
Kitsch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted