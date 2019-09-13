Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Kitsch
Kitsch X Justine Marjan Rhinestone Gothic Vibes Barrette
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Crystal detailing 'Vibes' lettering Barrette clip Imported, China Style #KITSC30067
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
$18.00
$13.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Hair Clip Set
$16.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
& Other Stories
Love Pearl Pendant Hair Pin
£11.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Amazon
Pearls Hair Clips For Women
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitsch
Kitsch
Pearl Hair Ties
$12.00
from
Kitsch
BUY
Kitsch
Cleanse Ritual Microfiber Hair Towel
$23.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Kitsch
8 Piece Hair Coil Set (transparent)
C$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Kitsch
Pearl Metal Bobby Pins
$12.00
from
Kitsch
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Coslive
Melisandre Wig Long Curly Wavy Hair
$30.90
from
Amazon
BUY
BaubleBar
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
$18.00
$13.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Hair Clip Set
$16.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Twist Headband
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted