Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Kitchenaid Stand Mixer
$379.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
The stylish Artisan mixer achieves its luster with a special 2-coat finish that's complemented by a 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle, pouring spout and measurement markings.
Need a few alternatives?
Soma
10-cup Water Filter Pitcher
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nespresso by De'Longhi
Coffee And Espresso Machine
$199.00
$114.89
from
Amazon
BUY
Cuisinart
8 Cup Food Processor
$75.22
from
Amazon
BUY
Paderno World Cuisine
3-blade Vegetable Slicer
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from KitchenAid
KitchenAid
Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$499.99
$329.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
KitchenAid
Spiralizer Plus Attachment
$149.99
$59.00
from
Amazon
BUY
KitchenAid
Espresso Maker With Milk Frother
$449.99
$179.99
from
eBay
BUY
KitchenAid
Espresso Maker By Kitchenaid With Milk Frother
$449.00
$179.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Kitchen
Nambé
Nambé Tilt Wine Chiller
$100.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Rose & Grey
Nordic Sand Dinner Plate
£14.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
Hip
Water Bottle Flask With Silicone Sleeve
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Re-Found Objects
Rickshaw Art Vases
£525.00
£262.00
from
Re-Found Objects
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted