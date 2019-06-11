Search
Kitchenaid® Full Size Dish Rack In Light Grey

$59.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack is ideal for drying full sized dinnerware and cookware. Made with satin coated wires to let moisture drain and dry, this convenient dish rack accommodates larger tools such as spatulas, tongs, and other tools.
