Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
KitchenAid
Kitchenaid® Full Size Dish Rack In Light Grey
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack is ideal for drying full sized dinnerware and cookware. Made with satin coated wires to let moisture drain and dry, this convenient dish rack accommodates larger tools such as spatulas, tongs, and other tools.
Featured in 1 story
What To Put On Your Apartment Gift Registry
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oxo
Good Grips Stainless Steel Sink Caddy
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
Dc33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum
$279.00
$189.99
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$538.86
$399.99
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Dyson
Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum
$599.99
$449.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from KitchenAid
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
$499.99
$329.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Spiralizer Plus Attachment
$149.99
$59.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Espresso Maker With Milk Frother
$449.99
$179.99
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
KitchenAid
Espresso Maker By Kitchenaid With Milk Frother
$449.00
$179.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted