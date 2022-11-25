KitchenAid

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5qt Tilt-head Stand Mixer

$379.99 $259.99

Built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction, and 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results. 3.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl for smaller batches, to mix up 5 dozen cookies* in a single batch. Dishwasher safe. *Using the flat beater; 28g dough each. Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you'll have better access to the bowl. Lock the head in place while mixing. Lighter. Smaller. Just as Powerful. With the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, the Artisan Mini weighs less so it's easier to move around and is smaller, taking up less counter space. 10 Speeds for Nearly any Task or Recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. 10+ Attachments* to make more with your mixer to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, salads and more. *sold separately. Model KSM3316X includes (1) 3.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, (1) Flex Edge Beater, (1) Coated Dough Hook, (1) 6-Wire Whip Lighter. Smaller. Just as Powerful.* When you still need the power but don't quite have the space, the KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can whip up the recipes you love without taking over your kitchen counter. This durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last, and can mix up to 5 dozen** cookies in a single batch. It features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. Whether you're craving fresh guacamole, gently shredded pulled pork or a single, flavorful pan of meatloaf, the Artisan Mini can help you create a variety of small-batch, hand-crafted possibilities. Get creative and make more with your mixer with over 10 optional hub-powered attachments***, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. *Compared with the KitchenAid® Classic™ Stand Mixer. **Using the flat beater; 28g dough each ***sold separately.