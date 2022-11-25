KitchenAid

Kitchenaid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

$59.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

3.5 cup work bowl features a locking blade, handle and pour spout for easy serving.. Cord length : 36 Inches You will get exceptional performance with this KitchenAid 3.5 Cup mini food processor. Two speeds and pulse operation give you precise control to produce coarse or fine results – ideal for anything from creating a chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus or a smooth sauce.